Europe
Dutch PM Rutte: Netherlands will go into lockdown from Sunday
1 minute read
THE HAGUE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Netherlands will go into a new lockdown from Sunday morning to try to limit COVID-19 infections because of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday.
"The Netherlands is again shutting down. That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is coming at us with the Omicron variant," Rutte told a news conference.
Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by David Holmes and Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.