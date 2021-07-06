Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Dutch populist Wilders' discrimination conviction upheld by Supreme Court

1 minute read

Geert Wilders, leader of Dutch far-right and largest opposition party PVV, reacts to the exit polls in the Netherlands' general election in The Hague, Netherlands, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM, July 6 (Reuters) - The Dutch Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the discrimination conviction of politician Geert Wilders for insulting Moroccans as a group, in a legal defeat for the far-right populist known for his anti-Islam rhetoric.

Wilders had demanded a retrial of his case, after an appeals court last year had upheld his conviction over remarks made in 2014, as he said his trial was politically motivated. No prison sentence or fine was imposed.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 10:24 AM UTCPope is walking and eating, tests good after surgery- Vatican

Pope Francis' progress following intestinal surgery is going normally, and he slept well and got up to walk, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

EuropeProtests in Spain against suspected LGBT hate crime
EuropeEU urges UK to accept Swiss-style deal to end agri-food standoff
EuropeNo survivors from plane crash in Russia's far east, rescue officials say
EuropeUK Vauxhall factory gets new lease of life with electric vehicles