Dutch railway workers go on strike for higher pay over soaring costs

AMSTERDAM, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Dutch railway workers have gone on strike on Friday in the western part of the country, the most populated one, as they seek pay increases to compensate for sky-rocketing inflation.

NS railway operator said it meant that traffic will be disrupted elsewhere in the Netherlands, including on international routes towards Belgium.

"Use other transportation or postpone your trip. No substitute buses can run," it said on its website.

The 24 hour action is the second one in three days after a first strike in the northern region of the country on Wednesday.

Unions are protesting against the suspension of collective agreement talks with the management, during which they had asked for higher wages.

Consumer prices in the Netherlands are set to spike 9.9% in 2022, and are forecast to rise 4.3% next year.

The unions - FNV, VVMC and CNV - plan three more 24-hour strikes: on Monday in the northwestern part of the country, Tuesday in central Netherlands and Wednesday in the southeastern part.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tomasz Janowski

