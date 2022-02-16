Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Madeira Islands -EMSC

Feb 16 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Madeira Islands in the region of Portugal on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), EMSC said.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

