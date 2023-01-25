Earthquake shakes Greek island of Rhodes, felt in Cyprus















ATHENS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A strong earthquake shook the Greek island of Rhodes in the Aegean Sea on Wednesday and was felt as far away as Cyprus, witnesses said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The tremor with a magnitude initially estimated at 5.9, struck around 1237 GMT, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Local TV station Skai said it was also felt in southern Greece, on the island of Crete.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Heavens











