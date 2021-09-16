Skip to main content

Europe

Earthquake swarm triggers volcano alert on Spain's La Palma

2 minute read

MADRID, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Authorities on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma have warned that a sudden increase in seismic activity could herald a volcanic eruption in the coming days or weeks.

Spain's National Geographic Institute has detected 4,222 tremors in a so-called "earthquake swarm" in the Cumbre Vieja national park, around the Teneguia volcano in the far south of the island.

As the quakes intensified and moved closer to the surface, the Canary Island's regional government on Tuesday put the island on a yellow alert for an eruption, the second of a four-level alert system.

It said on Thursday there was no clear evidence for an immediate eruption, though warned the situation could evolve rapidly.

"More intense earthquakes are expected in the coming days," it said in a statement.

More than 11 million cubic metres (388 million cubic feet)of magma have seeped into Cumbre Vieja in recent days, swelling the peak by around 6 centimetres, the Volcanic Institute of the Canaries said on Thursday.

Rising sharply out of the Atlantic around 100 kilometres to the west of southern Morocco, the Canary Islands are home to Spain's most active and best known volcanoes, including Teide in Tenerife and Timanfaya in Lanzarote.

Teneguia last erupted in 1971 - the last surface eruption to occur in Spain - while a volcano off the tiny island of El Hierro erupted underwater in 2011.

Reporting by Nathan Allen and Emma Pinedo, editing by Inti Landauro and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 11:32 AM UTC

Stability trumps growth for government as Russians prepare to vote -economists

Low wages and rising prices are crucial issues for Russians at parliamentary elections this week, but maintaining financial stability matters more to the Kremlin than driving growth, economists say, with inflation a lingering concern.

Europe
Russia's Putin to attend 2022 Beijing Olympics - report
Europe
German city seeks to ban far-right 'Hang the Greens' posters
Europe
Italy readies law to make COVID health pass mandatory for all workers
Europe
Russia's Putin says he will be in COVID-19 self-isolation "a few days"