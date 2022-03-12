1 minute read
Eastern Ukrainian town of Volnovakha destroyed after Russia invasion, local governor says
LVIV, Ukraine, March 12 (Reuters) - The eastern Ukrainian town of Volnovakha has been completely destroyed following the Russian invasion but fighting continues for territory there to prevent a Russian encirclement, Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Saturday.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Max Hunder Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Mark Potter
