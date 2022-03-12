Eastern Ukrainian town of Volnovakha destroyed after Russia invasion, local governor says

A tank with the letters "Z" painted on it is seen in front of a residential building which was damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

LVIV, Ukraine, March 12 (Reuters) - The eastern Ukrainian town of Volnovakha has been completely destroyed following the Russian invasion but fighting continues for territory there to prevent a Russian encirclement, Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Saturday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Max Hunder Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.