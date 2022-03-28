EBRD says it is closing its offices in Moscow and Minsk

The headquarter of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is seen in London, Britain, November 22, Britain 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Monday it was in the process of closing its offices in Moscow and the Belarusian capital Minsk.

"The EBRD has strongly condemned the war on Ukraine and the decision to close the offices in Moscow and Minsk is the inevitable outcome of the actions taken by the Russian Federation with the help of Belarus," it said.

Reporting by Reuters

