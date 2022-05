ECB's de Cos says rates to rise 'very soon'

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will likely decide at it next meeting to end its stimulus programme in July and raise interest rates "very soon" after that, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernández de Cos said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a public event organised by Germany's Bundesbank.

