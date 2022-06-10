ECB's Holzmann says not wrong to say he wants a larger rate hike in Sept

VIENNA, June 10 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker and outspoken policy hawk Robert Holzmann said on Friday he wants a larger interest rate increase in September than the 25 basis-point hike currently planned for July.

Asked at a news conference if he had accepted the smaller rate increase in July but would like a larger one of 50 basis points or more in September, he said that was not completely wrong, adding that the longer higher inflation goes on for, the greater the risk of inflation expectations becoming de-anchored.

Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by Balazs Koranyi

