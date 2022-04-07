ECB's Lagarde has COVID but symptoms mild

President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde speaks during a joint news conference with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT

FRANKFURT, April 7 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19 but her symptoms are mild and she will continue to work.

"I am vaccinated and boosted, and my symptoms are thankfully reasonably mild," she said on Twitter. "I will work from home in Frankfurt until I am fully recovered. There is no impact on the ECB’s operations."

The ECB is due to hold its next policy meeting on April 14.

