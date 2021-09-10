Skip to main content

Europe

ECB's Lagarde promises continued support

1 minute read

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde addresses European lawmakers during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium February 8, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy is performing better than feared just a few quarters ago but it has yet to fully overcome the burden of the coronavirus crisis, so continued support is necessary, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Friday.

"It is certainly our determination to continue to provide the necessary support in order to maintain favourable financing conditions, in a completely data dependent and flexible manner, in order to make sure that the recovery is not just a rebound," Lagarde told a news conference.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 10:34 AM UTC

Germany recommends COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant women

Germany's vaccine oversight body on Friday recommended that women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should be vaccinated against COVID-19 with an mRNA-based shot.

Europe
EU rejects reworking N. Ireland deal, urges rhetoric dial-down
Europe
Ukrainian president says war with Russia a worst-case possibility
Europe
Jorge Sampaio, who showed teeth in Portuguese presidential powers, dies at 81
Europe
EU ministers want EU budget rules to support investment, realistic debt cuts