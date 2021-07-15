ECB's Visco sees no policy tightening for long time

FRANKFURT, July 15 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Ignazio Visco said on Thursday the ECB would not tighten its ultra-easy stimulus policy for a long time so as to support an economic recovery in the bloc.

"I don't expect monetary policy to be tightened for a long period," the Italian central bank governor said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

