Europe

ECB's Visco sees no policy tightening for long time

FRANKFURT, July 15 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Ignazio Visco said on Thursday the ECB would not tighten its ultra-easy stimulus policy for a long time so as to support an economic recovery in the bloc.

"I don't expect monetary policy to be tightened for a long period," the Italian central bank governor said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

