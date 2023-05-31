Edgars Rinkevics elected president of Latvia

[1/4] Latvian Foreign Minister and Presidential candidate Edgars Rinkevics listens to parliamentary debate during the election of the country's new President in Riga, Latvia May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins















VILNIUS, May 31 (Reuters) - Latvia's parliament has elected long-serving Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics as the country's next president, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Wednesday.

Rinkevics will represent Latvia, a European Union and NATO member nation, at NATO's Vilnius summit in July.

Rinkevics, 49, takes the largely ceremonial role after serving as Latvia's foreign minister since 2011. He has also served in the country's civil service.

