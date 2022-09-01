Eight to 12 inspectors to stay at Zaporizhzhia - Interfax, citing official

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Summary This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Around eight to 12 international nuclear inspectors are staying on at Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after IAEA chief Rafael Grossi left, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Russian-appointed chief administrator of the adjacent Russian-held town of Enerhodar.

Alexander Volga was quoted as saying they would be accommodated in the power plant's hotel in Enerhodar.

