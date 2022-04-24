Eight people die in Russian attacks in Ukraine's Luhansk region - governor

Smoke rises after shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Rubizhne, Luhansk region, Ukraine, April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Hamuda Hassan

April 24 (Reuters) - Eight people died in Russian attacks in Ukraine's Luhansk region on Saturday, Serhiy Gaidai, the region's governor, wrote in a post on social media.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.

Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kim Coghill

