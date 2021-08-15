Eight people killed, dozens injured in Hungary bus crash -police

BUDAPEST, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Eight people were killed and dozens injured when a passenger bus crashed on the M7 motorway en route to Budapest in the early hours of Sunday, police said in a statement.

Police said the Hungarian bus rolled over for unknown reasons at 0255 GMT 70 km (43.5 miles) west of Budapest.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by David Goodman

