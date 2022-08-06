Eleven killed, several injured in Croatia bus crash -police

SARAJEVO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Eleven people were killed and several injured when a bus with Polish licence plates slipped off a road in northwestern Croatia early on Saturday, police said.

Police, firefighters and medical teams were deployed to the site of the accident which occurred at 5:40 a.m. near Breznicki Hum in the direction of the capital Zagreb, police said.

The section of road near the scene has been closed to traffic to allow for the rescue of the passengers.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.