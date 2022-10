Oct 19 (Reuters) - The European Medical Agency on Wednesday recommended authorization of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine tailored towards targeting the Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 for 12 and above ages.

The European Commission has already approved Moderna's vaccine targeting Omicron BA.1 last month.

Reporting by Khushi Mandowara; Editing by Maju Samuel











