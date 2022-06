Vials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

June 23 (Reuters) - The advisory committee to the European Union's drug regulator on Thursday recommended expanding the use of Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

