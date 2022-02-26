Emotional Swiatek voices support for Ukraine after Doha title win

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 27, 2022 Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her semi final match against Danielle Collins of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Newly crowned Qatar Open champion Iga Swiatek lent her support to the people in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, saying she found it hard to picture a conflict so close to her homeland.

Poland's Swiatek stormed to a 6-2 6-0 victory in the Doha final, beating fourth seed Anett Kontaveit in 64 minutes on Saturday and ending the Estonian's nine-match win streak.

"I want to show my support to all the people who are suffering in Ukraine," an emotional Swiatek, on the verge of tears, said on court following her victory.

"Seeing those images is really emotional for me. I wouldn't even imagine stuff like that happening in the country next to me. I hope everybody will be safe in the end."

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge

