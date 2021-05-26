Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EnergyEnel has projects worth 27 bln euros in Italy's Recovery Plan - CEO

A logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen at the Milan's headquarter, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Enel (ENEI.MI) has identified investments worth around 27 billion euros ($33.05 billion) in Italy's Recovery Plan, the utility's chief executive said on Wednesday.

The spending projects are focused on power distribution networks and electrification of the economy, Francesco Starace said in an online conference.

Starace said Enel's plans to invest around 3 billion euros per year in Italy did not take into account any spending relating to the Recovery Plan.

($1 = 0.8169 euros)

