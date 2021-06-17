Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Energy, services boost euro zone inflation in May as expected

2 minute read

People, wearing a protective face masks, shop at a local market amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Nice, France, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File photo

BRUSSELS, June 17 (Reuters) - A sharp spike in energy prices and more expensive services boosted euro zone consumer inflation in May as expected, data confirmed on Thursday, taking the rate of price growth just above the European Central Banks target.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat confirmed inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.3% month- on-month for a 2.0% year-on-year increase, as estimated earlier. The ECB wants to keep inflation below, but close to 2%.

Energy prices added 1.19 percentage point to the overall year-on-year figure and services 0.45 point, while food, alcohol and tobacco added 0.15 point.

Without the most volatile components of energy and food, or what the ECB calls core inflation, prices rose 0.2% on the month and only 0.9% year-on-year.

Economists expect inflation may be even higher late in the year, coming closer to 2.5% as the recovery from a pandemic-induced double-dip recession and recent commodity price increases add to price pressures.

But the ECB believes the surge in inflation is temporary and has vowed to keep its monetary policy loose because the drivers of price growth will fade early next year and inflation will be below target for years to come.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 8:23 AM UTCAnalysis: Biden talks down Russia, spurs allies in bid to back Putin into a corner

President Joe Biden on his first foreign foray sought to cast Russia not as a direct competitor to the United States but as a bit player in a world where Washington is increasingly pre-occupied by China.

EuropeBritain, facing airline pressure, considers easing restrictions for vaccinated travellers
EuropeNorway PM to present news on post-pandemic reopening on Friday

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg will hold a news conference on Friday regarding the post-pandemic reopening of Norwegian society, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

EuropeSwedish Left Party to seek support for no-confidence vote in PM Lofven
EuropeKremlin says NATO membership for Ukraine would be 'red line'

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Ukrainian membership of NATO would be a "red line" for Moscow and that it was worried by talk that Kyiv may one day be granted a membership action plan.