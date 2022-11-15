Energy situation 'critical' after Russian attacks - presidential aide















KYIV, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The energy situation in Ukraine is 'critical' following a wave of Russian missile strikes on Tuesday that damaged energy infrastructure, the deputy head of the president's office said.

The national grid operator, Ukrenergo, said the worst damage was in northern and central regions and that emergency power outages for "all categories of consumers" had been introduced in those areas. It also announced special emergency outages in Kyiv.

