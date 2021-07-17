Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Engine failure forced Russian plane to make hard landing, investigators say

2 minute read

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russian investigators said on Saturday engine failure had caused a small passenger plane to make a forced landing in Siberia a day earlier, flipping the aircraft upside down but causing no serious injuries among the 18 people on board.

Fears had swirled over the fate of the Russian Antonov An-28 plane after it went missing on a flight from the town of Kedrovy to the city of Tomsk. Rescuers were dispatched found the survivors in a wooded area near the damaged aircraft. read more

"About 10 minutes into the flight, both engines stopped working," Russia's Investigative Committee said on Saturday, adding that the plane had flipped upside down when it made the hard landing at a site some 70 km (43 miles) from Kedrovy.

All of the passengers were safely evacuated, the committee said. One of the pilots suffered a fractured leg and a teenage passenger was treated for concussion, but the rest of the passengers had only cuts and bruises.

Investigators have taken fuel samples and flight documents from the plane and seized its emergency locator beacon as part of their ongoing probe.

Friday's incident came less than two weeks after a similar aircraft, an Antonov An-26, crashed into a cliff in poor visibility on the remote Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's far east, killing all 28 people on board. read more

Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years but accidents, especially involving ageing planes in far-flung regions, are not uncommon.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Helen Popper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 8:33 AM UTCDutch remain on high alert for flooding of swollen rivers

Emergency services in the Netherlands remained on high alert on Saturday as overflowing rivers threatened towns and villages throughout the southern province of Limburg.

EuropeGerman floods kill at least 133, search for survivors continues
EuropeBelgium sets day of mourning as flood deaths hit 20
Europe"Revolt of the young": Swiss to vote on reform of pension system
EuropeUK to keep quarantine rules for travellers from France