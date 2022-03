Entities from 'unfriendly countries' will need Russia's permission for certain deals

The sun sets behind the skyscrapers of the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as "Moskva-City", in Moscow, Russia April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Deals with securities or real estate, or provision of rouble loans involving entities from countries unfriendly to Russia will require special authorisation from March 2, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

The authorisation for deals with Russian residents will be needed from Russia's government commission in charge of foreign investment, it added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.