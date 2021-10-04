Skip to main content

Europe

Envoys agree to restate EU's membership guarantee for Balkans at summit

1 minute read

A large European Union flag lies at the centre of Schuman Square outside European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will be able to restate their guarantee of future membership to six Balkan countries on Wednesday at a summit, after EU ambassadors agreed a text on Monday, a senior EU official said.

After weeks of disagreement over the wording of a summit declaration for Wednesday's gathering of EU and Balkan leaders in Slovenia, envoys from the EU's 27 states reached a deal to "reconfirm ... their unequivocal support for a European perspective," the official said.

The impasse during September over the declaration was seen as a reflection of the lack of enthusiasm in EU capitals for bringing Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia into the bloc.

Reporting by Robin Emmott Editing by John Chalmers

