E.ON CEO: we have to expect Russian gas supply to Germany to stop 'at any time'

A view shows an oil and gas processing plant in the Yarakta Oil Field, owned by Irkutsk Oil Company (INK), in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - Germany must be prepared for major disruptions to Russian gas supplies at any time, the chief executive of the country's top energy firm E.ON (EONGn.DE) told a newspaper, adding existing emergency plans needed to be updated quickly.

"We have to expect a delivery stop at any time. Whether that is in May or in autumn is almost irrelevant. In order to be prepared, we must now adapt our emergency plans to the current situation and clarify the processes," Leonhard Birnbaum told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

He said the government's current emergency plan, which prioritises households over industry should gas stop flowing, should be reconsidered, reflecting fears that numerous companies could collapse in such a scenario.

"If we are talking about long periods and entire European countries (being cut off Russian gas), we must ask ourselves whether the old answers are still correct."

Russian gas supplies to Germany have so far been stable even though the country's energy regulator has launched the first of three emergency stages to reflect the risk of disruptions following Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Since the start of the invasion, Germany has intensified efforts to diversify its short-term energy supply, most notably by seeking to accelerate the deployment of floating liquefied natural gas terminals. read more

"We will hardly make it through the two coming winters without Russian gas, unless we want to damage our industry and economy. But then we will have no more steel or chemicals industry, the consequences would be dramatic," Birnbaum said.

Therefore, he said, Germany should not back a ban on Russian gas supplies, chiming with the government which has so far rejected such a move.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Tomasz Janowski

