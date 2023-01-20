Erdogan offers to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv in call with Zelenskiy















ISTANBUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan repeated his offer to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, the Turkish presidency said.

Erdogan also offered his condolences for those who died in a helicopter crash in Ukraine on Wednesday, it said.

Reporting by Can Sezer and Huseyin Hayatsever; writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; editing by Mark Heinrich











