Erdogan offers to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv in call with Zelenskiy
ISTANBUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan repeated his offer to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, the Turkish presidency said.
Erdogan also offered his condolences for those who died in a helicopter crash in Ukraine on Wednesday, it said.
Reporting by Can Sezer and Huseyin Hayatsever; writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; editing by Mark Heinrich
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.