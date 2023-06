[1/2] A reveller waves a rainbow-coloured flag during the Tallinn Pride 2007 festival procession in Tallinn August 11, 2007. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins















VILNIUS, June 20 (Reuters) - Estonia's parliament approved on Tuesday a law to legalise same-sex marriage, making it the first central European country to do so.

The law will come into effect from 2024.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by Terje Solsvik











