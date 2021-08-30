Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Estonia denies visa to Russian diplomat in a tat-for-tat response

1 minute read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Estonia denied visa to a Russian diplomat in response to the expulsion of an Estonian diplomat from Russia in early August, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The Estonian diplomat was expelled after Estonia threw out a Russian diplomat, the statement said. The Russian had been expelled in response to Russia removing Estonian consul Mart Latte, who it accused of spying, on July 7.

Estonia said the accusation was a "set up". read more

"In this case, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to end the situation and hopes that despite its asymmetrical action, the Russian Federation refrains from a further escalation of the situation", said the statement.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 10:31 AM UTC

Biden to welcome Ukraine's President Zelenskiy to White House on Wednesday

President Joe Biden will meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity between the two countries, the White House said on Sunday.

Europe
ECB needs to take account of improved financing conditions - Villeroy
Europe
German CDU candidate struggles to revive flagging fortunes
Europe
Macron says France, Britain to propose Kabul safe zone to U.N.
Europe
EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list