Europe
Estonian diplomat's detention in Russia "a set-up", Estonia says
VILNIUS, July 6 (Reuters) - Estonia said the reported detention of one of its diplomats by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Tuesday was "a set-up" and the accusations against him were "groundless".
"This accusation that he was in possession of classified documents is completely groundless. This is a provocation. The whole incident was a set-up," Estonian foreign ministry spokeswoman Aari Lemmik told Reuters.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.