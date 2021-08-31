Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Estonia's parliament elects museum head as country's president

Estonian Parliament Riigikogu member Kaido Hoovelson, former sumo fighter known as Baruto Kaito, casts his ballot during second round of voting in the presidential election in the contry's Parliament Riigikogu in Tallinn, Estonia August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Alar Karis, the head of the Estonian National Museum, was elected country's president by its parliament on Tuesday, replacing the first female head of state Kersti Kaljulaid.

Karis, 53, was nominated to the largely symbolic role by the two largest parliament parties, which together form the governing coalition, and received support from all opposition parties except the far-right EKRE.

He served as an Auditor General in 2013-2018, and was a rector at the Estonian national university from 2007 to 2012.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Alison Williams

