EU to activate power grid emergency synchronisation with Ukraine - Simson

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson delivers a speech on the State of the Energy Union, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, November 24, 2021. Julien Warnand/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission will ask member states on Monday to activate an emergency synchronisation procedure to link the bloc's power grid tothat of Ukraine, Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said in a tweet.

"I believe this is the only possible course of action in current circumstances," she said.

