1 minute read
EU to activate power grid emergency synchronisation with Ukraine - Simson
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission will ask member states on Monday to activate an emergency synchronisation procedure to link the bloc's power grid tothat of Ukraine, Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said in a tweet.
"I believe this is the only possible course of action in current circumstances," she said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.