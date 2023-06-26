EU adds 7 individuals to Iran sanctions list
BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - The European Council on Monday said it would add seven individuals in Iran to the EU's sanctions over human rights violations.
The new listings include prosecutors responsible for trials against executed protesters, the council said, and a regional commander of the Revolutionary Guard who oversaw actions against protesters.
Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alison Williams
