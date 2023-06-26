EU adds 7 individuals to Iran sanctions list

European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 1, 2023.REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - The European Council on Monday said it would add seven individuals in Iran to the EU's sanctions over human rights violations.

The new listings include prosecutors responsible for trials against executed protesters, the council said, and a regional commander of the Revolutionary Guard who oversaw actions against protesters.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next