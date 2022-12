BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Thursday on a 9th package of sanctions against Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, EU diplomats said.

The package will be formalised through what the EU calls a "written procedure" by Friday noon.

"Sanctions agreed. Written procedure until tomorrow noon," one of the diplomats said.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski











