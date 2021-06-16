Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EU agrees additional sanctions on Belarus after forced Ryanair landing - EU diplomat

A Ryanair aircraft, which was carrying Belarusian dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and diverted to Belarus, where authorities detained him, lands at Vilnius Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrius Sytas/File Photo

BRUSSELS, June 16 (Reuters) - The European Union on Wednesday agreed additional sanctions on Belarus in response to the forced landing of a Ryanair (RYA.I) flight in Minsk and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board in May, an EU diplomat said.

The sanctions, approved by EU ambassadors and to be adopted by the bloc's foreign ministers at a meeting on Monday, target seven individuals with links to the Belarus aviation sector, according to the diplomat.

EU ambassadors also signed off on a fourth package of asset freezes and travel bans, to be imposed on more than 70 individuals in response to last year's contested presidential election, the diplomat said. These measures were already being prepared when the Ryanair jet was forced to land on May 23.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold

