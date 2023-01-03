EU agrees coordinated approach in wake of changing COVID situation
BRUSSELS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The European Union Health Security Committee said on Tuesday EU member states agreed on a "coordinated approach" to the changing COVID-19 situation, adding that included implications for increased travel from China.
EU health chief Stella Kyriakides said the committee worked on targeted measures including pre-departure testing for travellers from China, stepped up wastewater monitoring and increased domestic surveillance.
Talks of the integrated political crisis response (IPCR) meeting continue tomorrow.
