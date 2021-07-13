EU approves economic recovery plans of Italy, France, Spain

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers approved on Tuesday investment plans of 12 states, including Italy, Spain and France, paving the way for the first disbursements of grants and loans from the bloc to boost recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Ministers in Brussels gave their green light to the plans - also by Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Portugal, Slovakia - an EU statement said.

It was the first batch of approvals of national investment programmes under the EU recovery plan.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

