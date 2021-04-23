Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeEU approves ramp-up of Pfizer vaccine manufacturing site in Belgium

Reuters
2 minutes read

Europe's drug regulator on Friday approved an expansion in manufacturing capacity of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine in Belgium, while recommending an approval for a new filling line at Moderna's (MRNA.O) site in Spain.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it has approved an increase in batch size and associated process scale up at Pfizer's vaccine manufacturing site in Puurs, Belgium.

The approval is expected to have a "significant impact on the supply of Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, in the European Union," the agency said.

The move comes amid a slow vaccinations campaign in Europe, hit by problems ranging from poor coordination between national and regional authorities to a damaging contractual row with AstraZeneca.

Moderna's new line recommended for approval will enable an increase in finished product fill activities, to adjust with the active substance scale-up process at the active substance manufacturing site approved last month, it said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 1:56 PM UTCKnifeman stabs female police worker near Paris

A knifeman stabbed a woman working for the police in the entrance to a police station in Rambouillet, near Paris, on Friday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

EuropeUkraine says withdrawal of Russian troops is not enough to resolve conflict in Donbass

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that withdrawal of Russian military forces from the border with Ukraine could ease tensions but the step alone would not stop the escalation or the conflict in the eastern Donbass region.

EuropeLifting lockdown brings surge of activity for UK companies - PMI
EuropeUK retail sales surge before lockdown easing, borrowing leaps, too
EuropeGermany’s Merkel rejects criticism of her Wirecard lobbying in China