A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Europe's drug regulator said on Monday it has approved two more manufacturing sites for producing the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc (22UAy.DE), while also approving a ready-to-use formulation of the coronavirus shot.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

