Skip to main content

Europe

EU boosts Pfizer vaccine supply with German site approvals

1 minute read

Syringes containing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the Impfzentrum Basel Stadt vaccination center at the Congress Center of the Messe Basel fairground, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Basel, Switzerland March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The European Union's drugs regulator on Thursday approved an increase in manufacturing capacity for the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE), which would help produce up to 50 million additional doses this year.

Both approved sites are located in Germany. One of them is operated by Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland Gmb (SASY.PA) and the other is operated by Siegfried Hameln GmbH (SFZN.S), the European Medicines Agency said.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · September 8, 2021 · 5:33 PM UTC

Main suspect tells Paris attacks trial he's 'an Islamic State soldier'

The main suspect in a jihadist rampage that killed 130 people across Paris described himself defiantly as "an Islamic State soldier" and shouted at the top judgeon Wednesday at the start of a trial into the 2015 attacks.

Europe
Climate, wealth gap in focus as Norway go to polls
Europe
ECB trims emergency support - but don't call it tapering
Europe
EXCLUSIVE Britain no longer in top 10 for trade with Germany as Brexit bites
Europe
London's financial workers flock back to office in hot commuter crush