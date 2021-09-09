Europe
EU boosts Pfizer vaccine supply with German site approvals
Sept 9 (Reuters) - The European Union's drugs regulator on Thursday approved an increase in manufacturing capacity for the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE), which would help produce up to 50 million additional doses this year.
Both approved sites are located in Germany. One of them is operated by Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland Gmb (SASY.PA) and the other is operated by Siegfried Hameln GmbH (SFZN.S), the European Medicines Agency said.
