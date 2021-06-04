Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

EU can't work like this, German official says after Hungary blocks China statement

1 minute read

The European Union must discuss ways of managing dissent, including qualified majority voting on foreign policy, a senior German foreign policy official said, after Hungary blocked a joint EU statement criticising China's Hong Kong policy.

German Foreign Office State Secretary Miguel Berger wrote on Twitter on Friday that the EU's common foreign and security policy would not work if it was possible to block joint initiatives.

"Hungary again blocked an EU-Statement on #Hongkong. Three weeks ago it was on Middle East," he wrote on Friday. "We need a serious debate on ways to manage dissent, including qualified majority voting."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

China

China · 7:01 AM UTCBanks bulk up in Hong Kong as China business overshadows politics

Some global banks, funds and other financial services providers say they are stepping up hiring in Hong Kong, in a sign the city's unique position as a financial gateway to China is outweighing concerns about Beijing's tightening grip over it.

ChinaAnalysis: Venezuelan oil, masked as Malaysian, rushes into China before fuel tax
ChinaAn hour from Shanghai, villagers only slightly more open to three-child policy
ChinaChina's WeChat bans nose-picking, spanking in bid to clean up livestreams
ChinaInvestors keep loading cash fearing stimulus dial backs - BofA