EU chief calls for 'faithful implementation' of Brexit trade deal

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the European Parliament's approval of a trade accord with Britain on Wednesday and said its implementation was crucial.

"The TCA (Trade and Cooperation Agreement) marks the foundation of a strong and close partnership with the UK," von der Leyen said on Twitter. "Faithful implementation is essential," she said.

