EU climate chief hopeful for deal on green package today

European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans speaks during a news conference on the proposal by the European Commission of two laws to cut the environmental impact of pesticides and set aside land for nature restoration, in Brussels, Belgium June 22, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Luxembourg, June 28 (Reuters) - European Commission climate chief Frans Timmermans said on Tuesday that an agreement on the EU's package of more ambitious climate laws is within reach at a meeting of environment ministers from the bloc.

"We cannot fail today to come to conclusions. We have absolutely no time to waste, we have to give a clear signal to Europe and to the world that we're ready to do what is necessary to implement our climate policies," Timmermans said ahead of the ministers' meeting.

"We've got very far already, it would be a tragedy if we couldn't come to conclusions today, I think it is absolutely possible to reach an agreement today."

Reporting by Kate Abnett, Marine Strauss

