EU to close airspace to Russia, curb media, target Belarus

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen address the media after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, February 27, 2022. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The European Union will shut down EU airspace to Russian aircraft, seek to ban Russian state-owned media in the bloc and target Russian ally Belarus with sanctions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.

Von der Leyen also said that the EU would for the first time finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment to Ukraine.

"This is a watershed moment for our Union," she said in a short delivered statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by John Chalmers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.