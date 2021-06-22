Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

EU Commission approves Germany's 25.6 bln euro recovery plan

2 minute read
1/2

Technicians work in the final inspection line of German carmaker Volkswagen's electric ID. 3 car in Dresden, Germany, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission approved on Tuesday Germany's 25.6 billion euro plan to recover from the pandemic and transform the economy to become greener and more digitalised in coming years.

The scheme will be financed from EU grants only until 2026. Once the plan is also approved by EU finance ministers in July, Germany will get 2.3 billion euros in pre-financing for projects foreseen under the plan.

"The reforms and investments outlined will contribute to the digitalisation and decarbonisation of the German economy so that it is better prepared for the future," Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

The Commission said that Germany's plan allocated 42% of its total to measures that support cutting CO2 emissions, comfortably above the 37% required by the EU.

It aimed to decarbonise Germany industry, with a particular focus on renewable hydrogen, investments in sustainable mobility and the renovation of residential buildings to improve their energy efficiency.

Germany also plans to spend 52% of its total allocation to become more digital in public services, especially health, and businesses, again well above the EU requirement of 20%.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 1:55 PM UTCYouTube wins user copyright fight in top EU court ruling

Google's (GOOGL.O) YouTube won its latest copyright-infringement challenge after Europe's top court said online platforms are not liable for users uploading unauthorised works unless the platforms failed to take quick action to remove or block access to the content.

EuropeWestern sanctions bordering on a ‘declaration of economic war’, says Belarus
EuropeLet's talk, says Spain, as jailed Catalan separatists pardoned
Europe‘Grotesque’: EU countries condemn Hungary over anti-LGBTQ law
EuropeCanada leads call on China to allow Xinjiang access - statement