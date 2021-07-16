Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EU Commission approves Ireland's 989 mln euro recovery plan

European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, July 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday gave the green light to Ireland's 989-million-euro ($1.2 billion) plan to recover from the pandemic and transform the economy to become greener and more digitalised in coming years.

Ireland will receive grants from the 800-billion-euro European Union recovery fund approved by the 27 member states to help their economies rebound from the pandemic.

It plans to use 42% of the money for climate objectives including measures supporting energy efficiency, sustainable mobility, biodiversity and ecosystems.

Ireland has earmarked 32% for digital goals, among them enhancing connectivity, digitalising its public administration and companies and promoting digital skills in schools.

Ireland, which has attracted high-profile multinationals with its low tax regime, will also introduce measures to tackle money laundering and aggressive tax planning.

($1 = 0.8471 euros)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

