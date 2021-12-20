EU Commission authorises Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
Dec 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission authorised on Monday the use of the Novavax (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union.
"With five approved vaccines, the EU has a varied portfolio, based both on novel technologies, such as mRNA, and classic ones, like Novavax, which is protein-based," the head of the bloc's executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Twitter.
The decision came shortly after the EU drugs regulator had recommended its approval read more .
The vaccine can now be deployed in EU countries that have bought it, with deliveries expected to begin in January.
