EU Commission authorises Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission authorised on Monday the use of the Novavax (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union.

"With five approved vaccines, the EU has a varied portfolio, based both on novel technologies, such as mRNA, and classic ones, like Novavax, which is protein-based," the head of the bloc's executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Twitter.

The decision came shortly after the EU drugs regulator had recommended its approval read more .

The vaccine can now be deployed in EU countries that have bought it, with deliveries expected to begin in January.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio

