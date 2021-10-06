Europe
EU Commission to discuss common energy procurement for all members-Italy's Draghi
ROME, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The European Commission will soon present a plan to become the single buyer for energy for all the European Union member states, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.
"The Commission will present a proposal to be discussed at the next European Council," Draghi told reporters after a EU meeting in Slovenia.
He added he considered building a Europe-wide consortium to stock gas a positive option, although this was not yet under discussion within the bloc.
"We should not be unprepared to spikes in energy price that have consequences for the economy," Draghi said.
