EU Commission to discuss common energy procurement for all members-Italy's Draghi

Italy's Prime Minister, Mario Draghi speaks during a joint news conference with Italy's Economy Minister Daniele Franco (not pictured) on the government's new fiscal targets in Rome, Italy, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ROME, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The European Commission will soon present a plan to become the single buyer for energy for all the European Union member states, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

"The Commission will present a proposal to be discussed at the next European Council," Draghi told reporters after a EU meeting in Slovenia.

He added he considered building a Europe-wide consortium to stock gas a positive option, although this was not yet under discussion within the bloc.

"We should not be unprepared to spikes in energy price that have consequences for the economy," Draghi said.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

